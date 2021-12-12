Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 77.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,878 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,854,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 575.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.31 and a 12-month high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.31.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

