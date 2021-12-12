nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.10 Million

Analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will announce $605.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $603.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $606.80 million. nVent Electric reported sales of $521.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

