OMG Network Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. OMG Network has a market cap of $911.48 million and $223.25 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $6.50 or 0.00013003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.67 or 0.00191412 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001049 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

