Orbitcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $49.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $792,285.70 and $49.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,568.24 or 0.99148446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00049382 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.16 or 0.00278361 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.21 or 0.00396467 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.31 or 0.00152647 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009027 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001828 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.