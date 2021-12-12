Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $26,999,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 22.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 19,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $714,049.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,683,661 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

CYTK opened at $36.10 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

