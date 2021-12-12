Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 8,359 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $113.69 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.31 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

