Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Premier Financial worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Premier Financial by 3,469.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 353,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 343,373 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Premier Financial by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 225,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 85,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after buying an additional 77,153 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.38. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

