Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,903 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,359 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Ormat Technologies worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,522 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 239,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 126,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.08. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

