Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of DHT worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHT. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $935.98 million, a P/E ratio of -274.00 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

DHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

