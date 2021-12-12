Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 24,506 Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,034,000 after purchasing an additional 983,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after purchasing an additional 695,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4,466.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 432,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,505,000 after purchasing an additional 423,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 174.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 397,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $133.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.86.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OAS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

