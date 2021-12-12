Particl Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $41.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00003021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Particl has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $17.76 million and approximately $41.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00012186 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000044 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.11 or 0.00592290 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,759,328 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.