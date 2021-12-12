PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several research firms have commented on PDSB. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $259.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.47.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

