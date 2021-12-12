Peanut Trading Up 10.6% This Week (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $262,873.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peanut has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

