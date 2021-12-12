Pendle Hits Market Capitalization of $23.07 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Pendle coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pendle has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $23.07 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00058358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,091.48 or 0.08185899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00080102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,098.10 or 1.00232251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00056907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,230,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.