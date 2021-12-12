PGGM Investments Acquires 1,670 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1,106.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Markel were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 323.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,492,000 after purchasing an additional 66,622 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Markel during the second quarter valued at about $45,178,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 10.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Markel by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 251.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,241.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,274.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,241.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $942.44 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

