PGGM Investments Boosts Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1,143.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany stock opened at $675.80 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $563.47 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $668.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $668.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $652.45 per share, with a total value of $1,631,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

