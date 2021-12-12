PGGM Investments Boosts Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 458.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

NYSE EPAM opened at $697.12 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.34 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $639.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,386 shares of company stock worth $49,327,073 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.