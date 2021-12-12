PGGM Investments Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1,047.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,460 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $90.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

