PGGM Investments Increases Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 201.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNA opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.62. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $504,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

