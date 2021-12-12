PGGM Investments Purchases 42,374 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 159.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,374 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 65.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 60.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 37,901 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 10.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,790,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,742,000 after buying an additional 166,311 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,793,000 after buying an additional 142,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NLOK stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

