PGGM Investments Sells 2,440 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 88.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.30.

Shares of URI stock opened at $347.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.48 and its 200-day moving average is $342.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

