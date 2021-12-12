PGGM Investments Sells 35,159 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,159 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after acquiring an additional 41,017 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 26,552 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 211,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 234.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $82.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 509 shares of company stock worth $37,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.