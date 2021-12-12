PGGM Investments Sells 485 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRC. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,784,000 after acquiring an additional 41,941 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 150.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.9% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 60,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.33.

NYSE FRC opened at $208.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.24 and its 200-day moving average is $201.07. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $128.73 and a one year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

