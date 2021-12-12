Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $63,000. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of PDD opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -795.25 and a beta of 1.44. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average is $98.21.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

