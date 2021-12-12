Pirate Chain (ARRR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $940,529.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $223.56 million and approximately $940,529.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002368 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.75 or 0.00341537 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.83 or 0.00139672 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00088791 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003302 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,816,185 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

