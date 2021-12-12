Playgroundz (IOG) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $228,468.29 and approximately $1,218.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00058240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.20 or 0.08200608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00079841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,369.36 or 1.00325282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00056878 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

