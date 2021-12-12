Polis Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 12th. Polis has a total market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $18,119.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001208 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Polis has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00010860 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.24 or 0.00165789 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.36 or 0.00570365 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

