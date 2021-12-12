PolkaBridge (PBR) Price Tops $1.16 on Top Exchanges

PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:PBR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 12th. One PolkaBridge coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaBridge has a total market cap of $45.14 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolkaBridge has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00058240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.20 or 0.08200608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00079841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,369.36 or 1.00325282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00056878 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002686 BTC.

PolkaBridge Profile

PolkaBridge launched on January 22nd, 2021. PolkaBridge’s total supply is 83,897,062 coins and its circulating supply is 38,897,062 coins. PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaBridge is a decentralized application platform. One of PolkaBridge’s product is PolkaBridge DEX – a decentralized exchange that allows users to swap tokens on Polkadot to other ones on other blockchain platforms without any centralized organizations. In addition, with the smart farming mechanism, liquidity providers can earn rewards. “

