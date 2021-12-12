Polkadex (PDEX) Price Down 8.9% This Week

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last week, Polkadex has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $10.04 or 0.00019978 BTC on exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $45.20 million and $635,897.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00058499 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.61 or 0.08189516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00079817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,255.21 or 1.00001106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00057196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002689 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

