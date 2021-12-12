Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 804.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,995 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

