PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $80,916.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 50.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00058358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,091.48 or 0.08185899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00080102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,098.10 or 1.00232251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00056907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002696 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

