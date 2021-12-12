Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Reduced by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Prologis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Prologis by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 30,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Prologis by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Prologis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Prologis by 2,854.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 25,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $159.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.