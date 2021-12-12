Qcash Achieves Market Cap of $68.28 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $68.28 million and $103.43 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00058240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.20 or 0.08200608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00079841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,369.36 or 1.00325282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00056878 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

