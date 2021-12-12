QuarkChain Trading 3% Lower This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 3% lower against the dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $147.30 million and $2.19 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QKC is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

