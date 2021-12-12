R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

RCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 117.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,040 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 25,806 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 8.9% during the second quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 796,434 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $17,713,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $2,620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $281,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

