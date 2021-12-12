Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will post $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $5.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.57.

RL opened at $122.90 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $97.72 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 79.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,615 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $173,153,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $56,809,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $50,673,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 392.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,722,000 after purchasing an additional 421,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

