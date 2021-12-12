Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $96.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

In other Rattler Midstream news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.