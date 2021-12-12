Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,443 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.57% of Realty Income worth $144,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 17,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 450,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 279,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 95,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.