Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.64.

RLMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.17. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,538,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 62.6% in the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,387,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 534,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 78,469 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 472,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 422,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.