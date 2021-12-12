Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will report sales of $1.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Renalytix AI reported sales of $400,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 287.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year sales of $14.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 million to $17.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $56.92 million, with estimates ranging from $54.80 million to $59.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Renalytix AI.
Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Renalytix AI had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1,717.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in Renalytix AI by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RNLX opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.28 million, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.33. Renalytix AI has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64.
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
