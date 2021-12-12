Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will report sales of $1.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Renalytix AI reported sales of $400,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 287.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year sales of $14.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 million to $17.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $56.92 million, with estimates ranging from $54.80 million to $59.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Renalytix AI.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Renalytix AI had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1,717.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in Renalytix AI by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNLX opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.28 million, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.33. Renalytix AI has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

