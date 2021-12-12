Reviewing 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) & Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 3D Systems and Squarespace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $557.24 million 5.09 -$149.59 million $2.46 9.03 Squarespace $621.15 million 6.91 $30.59 million N/A N/A

Squarespace has higher revenue and earnings than 3D Systems.

Profitability

This table compares 3D Systems and Squarespace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems 48.39% 0.72% 0.48% Squarespace N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.9% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Squarespace shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of 3D Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 3D Systems and Squarespace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 1 5 1 0 2.00 Squarespace 0 3 14 0 2.82

3D Systems presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.01%. Squarespace has a consensus target price of $61.27, indicating a potential upside of 98.08%. Given Squarespace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Squarespace is more favorable than 3D Systems.

Summary

Squarespace beats 3D Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

