Reviewing Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) & Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) and Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nomura Research Institute and Arrow Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura Research Institute 13.13% 24.32% 12.40% Arrow Global Group 4.64% 13.53% 0.95%

Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Global Group has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nomura Research Institute and Arrow Global Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura Research Institute $5.19 billion 5.01 $477.53 million $1.16 36.75 Arrow Global Group $215.08 million 3.43 -$119.19 million $0.10 41.82

Nomura Research Institute has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Global Group. Nomura Research Institute is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrow Global Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nomura Research Institute and Arrow Global Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomura Research Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A Arrow Global Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nomura Research Institute beats Arrow Global Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. The Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, banking, and insurance sectors. The Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service, and healthcare industries, as well as for government and other public agencies. The IT Platform Services segment handles data center operation management, IT infrastructure, and network construction. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. The company was founded on April 1, 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands. The company operates through Balance Sheet Business; Asset Management and Servicing Business; and Fund and Investment Management Business segments. It also manages g debt portfolios on behalf of external servicers and fund clients. The company sells its products under the Arrow Global, Capquest, Mars Capital, Drydensfairfax solicitors, Zenith, Europa Investimenti, Sagitta, Norfin, Whitestar, Vesting Finance, and Focum brand names. Arrow Global Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

