Reviewing Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Allegiance Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 29.43% 11.35% 1.36% Allegiance Bancshares 29.13% 9.78% 1.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Allegiance Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $128.05 million 2.82 $32.19 million $2.55 9.44 Allegiance Bancshares $249.92 million 3.27 $45.53 million $3.71 10.89

Allegiance Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiance Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Civista Bancshares and Allegiance Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allegiance Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.25%. Given Civista Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than Allegiance Bancshares.

Dividends

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Civista Bancshares pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Allegiance Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Civista Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans. The company was founded on February 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.