Reviewing SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) & Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SITE Centers and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $416.76 million 7.74 $35.72 million $0.20 76.35 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $254.57 million 5.91 $82.07 million $1.49 15.43

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SITE Centers. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SITE Centers and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 13.58% 3.62% 1.58% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 43.31% 9.68% 4.96%

Dividends

SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. SITE Centers pays out 240.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 88.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SITE Centers and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 2 3 0 2.60 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

SITE Centers currently has a consensus target price of $15.93, suggesting a potential upside of 4.31%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.32%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

