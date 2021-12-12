Revomon 1-Day Volume Hits $1.03 Million (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Revomon coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revomon has a market cap of $19.79 million and $1.03 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

