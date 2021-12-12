Rise (RISE) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $207,905.42 and approximately $125,490.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00032895 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008072 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003531 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 190,006,623 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

