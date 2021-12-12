Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Roblox by 174.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $2,093,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 512,525 shares of company stock worth $52,632,509.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $115.89 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.75.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.77.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

