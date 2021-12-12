SAFE DEAL Trading 36.4% Higher Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $2.32 or 0.00004628 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $374,244.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00058358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.20 or 0.08200608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00080102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,098.10 or 1.00232251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00056907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002696 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,212,327 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,021 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

