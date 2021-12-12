SafePal (SFP) Trading Up 20.5% This Week

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. One SafePal coin can now be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00004134 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafePal has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. SafePal has a market capitalization of $223.48 million and $60.28 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00050900 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002575 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008833 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004484 BTC.

About SafePal

SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

