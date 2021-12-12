SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $592.89 Million

Equities analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to post sales of $592.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $588.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $598.80 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $535.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.40.

SBAC stock opened at $358.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.49. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 136.48 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $2,325,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

